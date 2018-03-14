Thomas Rawls: Non-tendered by Seattle
The Seahawks didn't tender Rawls a contract for the 2018 season Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Rawls becomes an unrestricted free agent and will likely have to settle for a backup role or an opportunity to compete for a starting assignment at most wherever he lands next. He burst onto the scene with 830 rushing yards on 147 carries as an undrafted rookie in 2015, but was utterly ineffective (3.0 yards per carry on 167 totes) the past two seasons, never regaining his pre-injury form. The Seahawks also non-tendered Mike Davis, leaving only Chris Carson (ankle/leg), C.J. Prosise (ankle) and J.D. McKissic in the backfield.
