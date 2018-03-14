Thomas Rawls: Non-tendered

Rawls didn't receiver a tender from the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Rawls becomes an unrestricted free agent and likely will have to settle for a shot to compete for a roster spot. He burst onto the scene with 830 rushing yards on 147 carries (5.6 average) as an undrafted rookie in 2015, but he was utterly ineffective (3.0 YPC on 167 totes) the past two seasons, never regaining his pre-injury form. The Seahawks also non-tendered Mike Davis, leaving only Chris Carson (ankle/leg), C.J. Prosise (ankle) and J.D. McKissic in the backfield.