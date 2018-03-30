Thomas Rawls: Signs with Jets
Rawls signed with the Jets on Friday.
Rawls burst onto the scene as an undrafted rookie in 2015, taking 147 carries for 830 yards (5.6 average) and four touchdowns in 13 games for the Seahawks. He suffered a major ankle injury late in the year and hasn't looked the same ever since, managing just 506 yards and three scores on 167 carries (3.0 YPC) the past two seasons. Rawls likely will need to compete for a roster spot behind Isaiah Crowell and BIlal Powell in New York.
