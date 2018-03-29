Thomas Rawls: Slated to visit Jets

Rawls is slated to visit the Jets on Thursday, the New York Daily News reports.

The 24-year-old logged 157 rushing yards on 58 carries in 12 games for the Seahawks last season, a far cry from the 5.6 yards per carry effort he turned in (on 147 attempts) a rookie in 2015. If Rawls joins the Jets' backfield he'd profile as a depth option, with Isaiah Crowell, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire already in the mix.