Thomas Rawls: Slated to visit Jets
Rawls is slated to visit the Jets on Thursday, the New York Daily News reports.
The 24-year-old logged 157 rushing yards on 58 carries in 12 games for the Seahawks last season, a far cry from the 5.6 yards per carry effort he turned in (on 147 attempts) a rookie in 2015. If Rawls joins the Jets' backfield he'd profile as a depth option, with Isaiah Crowell, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire already in the mix.
More News
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...