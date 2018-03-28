Thomas Rawls: Visit with Jets imminent

Rawls has a visit with the Jets on Thursday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Upon the start of free agency March 14, Rawls became a free agent after the Seahawks opted not to extend him a tender. The meeting with the Jets will be his first, but the fit doesn't seem like an ideal one in a crowded backfield. The team already made one splash on the RB market with the signing of Isaiah Crowell, who joined holdovers Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire. Expect Rawls' health to be a large part of the conversation after missing 14 games in his three seasons in Seattle.