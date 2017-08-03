Sperbeck (hamstring) reached an injury settlement with the Buccaneers on Thursday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sperbeck injured his hamstring earlier in training camp and was initially placed on injured reserve. The injury settlement means he'll be free to sign with another team as soon as he's healthy enough to pass a physical.

