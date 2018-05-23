Thomas Sperbeck: Waived by Buccaneers
Sperbeck was waived by the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sperbeck signed with the Buccaneers just a week ago, so his stint on the roster was short-lived. He'll look to latch on elsewhere for OTAs and potentially training camp, though even if he does land a contract, Sperbeck is a long shot to make a final roster. In the corresponding move, the Buccaneers signed return specialist Bernard Reedy.
