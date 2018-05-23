Sperbeck was waived by the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sperbeck signed with the Buccaneers just a week ago, but the team evidently felt there were better options to fill out the offseason roster. He'll look to latch on elsewhere prior to training camp, though even if he does land a contract, Sperbeck is a long shot to make a final roster anywhere.