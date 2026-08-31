The Packers waived/injured Yassmin (undisclosed) on Sunday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Yassmin signed with the Packers in late July through the NFL's International Player Pathway program. The tight end participated in the Packers' first two preseason games, catching his sole target for six yards. The Australian missed Friday's preseason finale due to an unknown injury and will now be placed on waivers. If Yassmin goes unclaimed, he will revert to the Packers' injured reserve list. Once on IR, the tight end will spend the entirety of the 2026 regular season there unless he is waived with an injury settlement.