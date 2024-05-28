The 2024 NFL offseason is all but in the books with both the 2024 NFL Draft and free agency decided and now we're getting our first look at the new-look rosters during spring OTAs. Most teams have now completed their rookie minicamps and are now working through their full-roster OTAs. These OTAs are typically voluntary, but there is a mandatory minicamp upcoming as well before teams break until training camp. From a Fantasy Football standpoint, we're getting our first look at how players project for the 2024 season. Today, we'll take a look at some early OTAs buzz, what it might mean for the 2024 Fantasy Football season and where these players are coming off the board in our most recent industry mock drafts.

More work coming for Achane?

De'Von Achane has been one of the most polarizing players in the entire draft pool during our early industry mock drafts. His range of outcomes is wide and he has been drafted that way. However, if he is due for a major increase in workload now that he's entering Year 2 in the Mike McDaniel system with a better understanding of the scheme, then he is being underdrafted. During early OTAS, McDaniel hinted that the Dolphins will have more ways to get Achane the ball in 2024 due to his better understanding of the offense, The more he understands the offense the more ways he can get the ball...I know he feels there are more opportunities... whether that's pass routes or run schemes... that's what this offseason really provided for him," McDaniel said, per the Phinsider's Josh Houtz. Achane came off the board in Round 4 at No. 39 overall in our most recent half-point PPR industry mock.

Achane averaged the fourth-most Fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring in 2023 despite averaging just the 42nd-most touches per game and not even finishing inside the top-65 running backs when it came to snaps per game. Even just a modest increase in his touches and snaps should put him squarely in the top-five mix at RB.

An uptick in velocity for Tua

The early world at Dolphins OTAs is that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is throwing with more velocity. Per the Sun Sentinel, "McDaniel says he has noticed that Tagovailoa has generated a little more force on throws that he's trying to drive, with the new hip twitch he has added to his mechanics." Despite Tua's presence being sporadic during this voluntary OTAs period as he potentially seeks a new contract, McDaniel also noted that his starting quarterback has slimmed down. According to Travis Wingfield, "McDaniel says Tua is doing things he's done in the past but it looks more effortless now." A slimmed-down Tua with more velocity to fit the tight window throws to his new array of weapons that includes the returnees: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert plus the newcomers Odell Beckham Jr. and Malik Washington -- well -- that makes for excellent value where he's coming off draft boards. In our most recent half-point PPR industry mock, Heath Cummings grabbed him in the 10th round at 120 overall as his QB1.

Shakir breakout season coming?

Khalil Shakir will be a trendy sleeper/breakout pick (your definition may be different but the third-year receiver qualifies as both) this draft season. The former 2022 fifth-round draft pick could be one of the main beneficiaries of the vacated targets in Buffalo. Both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis leave behind a lot of targets to be had, and Shakir's versatility as a wide receiver could play a big factor in him realizing a breakout season. Some have speculated that Shakri is a slot-only receiver, but Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady doesn't see it that way. "He's an extremely bright player. His feel for the zones. He can play outside and inside. He's everything you look for in a wide receiver. With his work ethic and approach, there's no reason he can't get the chemistry down with Josh," Brady said, per Bills team reporter Jenna Cottrell. Shakir was selected at No. 116 overall in Round 10 during our most recent mock. He will be a popular breakout pick in that range, but he could see his ADP skyrocket this summer depending on how training camp reports play out.