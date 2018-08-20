Thurston Armbrister: Drops to waivers with injury tag
The Giants waived/injured Armbrister (undisclosed) on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Armbrister hasn't played an NFL snap since 2016, when he suited up for 14 games with the Lions and made 15 tackles. If the 24-year-old clears waivers, he'll revert to the Giants' injured reserve and await a possible injury settlement, which would allow him to sign elsewhere.
