Thurston Armbrister: Joins Arizona practice squad
Armbrister (undisclosed) signed to the Cardinals' practice squad Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Armbrister has bounced around quite a bit since entering the league in 2015. The Miami product appeared in 30 games from 2015-2016, but did not play during the 2017 season. It remains to be seen how the 25-year-old will be used, if at all, in Arizona.
