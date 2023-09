Pitts was cut from the Patriots' practice squad Friday, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

The 23-year-old has been waived after signing with New England's practice squad just two days prior. Pitts went undrafted out of Delaware this offseason, recording 631 yards on 57 receptions in his final year at the collegiate level. The Patriots cut ties with the young wideout to make room for T.J. Luther, who the team signed to its practice squad Friday.