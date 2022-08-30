Boyle was released by the Lions on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Boyle's tenure in Detroit will come to an end after just one season in a backup role with the team. The 27-year-old signal-caller saw the most significant playing time of his career in 2021, completing 61 of his 94 passes for 526 yards and a 3:6 TD:INT ratio over five games with three starts in place of an injured Jared Goff. However, Boyle appears to have lost out to David Blough for the Lions' No. 2 quarterback spot this preseason, and he will now likely look to land a practice-squad deal heading into the regular season.