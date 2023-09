The Jets are expected to elevate Boyle for Sunday's game at Dallas, Ethan B. Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Working on a short week in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' torn left Achilles, New York will stay in-house for the direct backup to Zach Wilson in his first start of the campaign. Thereafter, it seems likely the team will add a veteran quarterback at some point, but acclimation to the system may mean Boyle remains the No. 2 option for at least the next handful of games.