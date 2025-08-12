The Titans released Boyle on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The Titans will shake up their quarterback room by letting Boyle go while signing Trevor Siemian. Boyle struggled in Tennessee's 29-7 preseason loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday, completing four of 13 passes for 24 yards and an interception. Boyle has appeared in 23 games (five starts) across his seven-year NFL career and should draw interest from teams looking to add a journeyman quarterback.