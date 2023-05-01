The Commanders are expected to sign DeMorat as an undrafted free agent, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

DeMorat completed 65 percent of his passes for 4,891 yards and 56 touchdowns during his final campaign at Fordham, but he wasn't one of the 14 quarterbacks selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the 6-foot-3 gunslinger will still get a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp. The Commanders' quarterback room currently consists of Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett and Jake Fromm, which isn't a formidable group, but barring numerous injuries, DeMorat will likely have to settle for a practice-squad gig to begin his professional career.