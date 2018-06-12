Hightower was seen trying out for the Saints during their minicamp Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

With starting running back Mark Ingram out for the first four games of the regular season due to a suspension, the Saints may be looking to bring in a veteran tailback to help shoulder the workload. Hightower last played in the NFL in 2016 for New Orleans, where he appeared in all 16 games and rushed for 548 yards and four touchdowns. The Saints are also brining in Jamaal Charles on Wednesday for a potential tryout.