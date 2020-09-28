site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Tim Jernigan: Cut by Jacksonville
RotoWire Staff
Sep 28, 2020
Jernigan was released by the Jaguars on Monday.
The veteran defensive tackle signed with Jacksonville in mid-August and played 15-to-20 defensive snaps in each of the first three games, recording one tackle. Jernigan has only 13 tackles over his past three seasons as he returns to free agency.
