Tim Jones: Back on Minnesota's practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones reverted to the Vikings' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Jones was elevated for Week 1 against Chicago and saw most of his work on special teams, logging 14 snaps with that unit versus three on offense. He didn't see any targets during his brief time lining up as a wideout. Jones could continue to get elevated for gameday while Jordan Addison serves out the remainder of his three-game suspension.