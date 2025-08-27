Jones was released by the Vikings and subsequently added to the team's practice squad Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Minnesota's official website reports.

Jones made Minnesota's initial 53-man roster Tuesday, but he will now have to settle for a spot with the practice unit. The wide receiver appeared in all 17 regular-season games with the Jaguars in each of the last three seasons, so he'll provide the Vikings with an especially experienced depth option ahead of the 2025 campaign.