Patrick was waived by the Ravens on Sunday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Patrick signed with the Ravens at the start of May as an undrafted free agent, but the fact that he's being let go this early in camp doesn't bode well for his eventual ability to make a final roster elsewhere. The Ravens brought on Larry Donnell in the corresponding move to shore up some serious depth issues at tight end following a slew of injuries at the position.