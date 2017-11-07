The Giants waived Scott on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

Scott stay with the Giants lasted all of one game, with the reserve defensive back playing a single snap in Sunday's 51-17 loss to the Rams. With cornerback Janoris Jenkins reinstated from a one-game suspension Tuesday, Scott was cut loose to open up a spot on the 53-man roster.

