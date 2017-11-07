Tim Scott: Cut by Giants
The Giants waived Scott on Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
Scott stay with the Giants lasted all of one game, with the reserve defensive back playing a single snap in Sunday's 51-17 loss to the Rams. With cornerback Janoris Jenkins reinstated from a one-game suspension Tuesday, Scott was cut loose to open up a spot on the 53-man roster.
More News
-
Podcast: Waiver options; Dropometer
The two highest-scoring quarterbacks of 2017 are on bye this week, so who can Fantasy owners...
-
What you missed: Packers look hopeless
A quarterback problem turns Green Bay into a virtual desert in Fantasy. Chris Towers catches...
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.