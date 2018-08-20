Tion Green: Released by Indianapolis
Green was released by the Colts on Monday, the team's official site reports.
Green was signed as a free agent by the Colts just last week, but the team elected to move on as they were in need of additional depth at receiver, ultimately signing Cobi Hamilton on Monday.
