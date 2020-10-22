Brown wasn't present during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Brown didn't appear on the Titans' first Week 7 injury report that was released Wednesday, so it won't be known until Thursday's practice concludes why he was absent. The wideout missed two games earlier in the season while recovering from a bone bruise in his knee, but he proceeded to handle 71 and 84 percent offensive snap shares in Weeks 5 and 6, respectively, totaling a combined 12 receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 16 targets in wins over the Bills and Texans.