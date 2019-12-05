Play

Brown (calf) was limited at practice Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Brown was added to the Titans' injury report Thursday, so it's possible that the wideout suffered an in-practice setback. Added clarity on that front should arrive no later than Friday, when the team releases its final practice/injury report of the week.

