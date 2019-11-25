Titans' A.J. Brown: Another breakout performance
Brown hauled in four of his five targets for 135 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 12 win over the Jaguars.
Brown led the team in targets, receptions and yards, his third explosive performance of the season. His standout catch came halfway through the third quarter, when he caught a Ryan Tannehill pass over the middle before turning upfield for a 65-yard touchdown. He also posted several other long receptions, including gains of 36, 19 and 15 yards. While Tannehill has moved the offense more effectively than Marcus Mariota, the Titans still focus on moving the ball predominantly on the ground rather than through the air. As a result, Brown is likely to remain only a volatile producer for the remainder of the season. That said, he'll draw a positive matchup against the Dolphins in Week 13.
