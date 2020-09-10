The Titans don't list Brown (undisclosed) on the initial Week 1 injury report the team released Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Tennessee had been managing Brown's reps as recently as last week after he suffered what was believed to be a minor injury in an Aug. 28 session, but his absence from this week's injury report confirms that he's moved past the issue. After averaging an impressive 12.5 yards on 84 targets as a rookie, Brown may struggle to maintain that level of efficiency in 2020, but he should be able to make up for any downturn by taking on more overall volume in the Tennessee passing game. That said, a run-oriented Titans offense headlined by reigning NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry may limit Brown's target count relative to some of the other No. 1 receivers around the league.