Titans' A.J. Brown: Back at practice
Brown (knee) returned to practice Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Brown's Thursday absence could be chalked up to rep management, a notion that would be confirmed if he ends up approaching Sunday's game against the Bears minus an injury designation.
