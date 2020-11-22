Brown recorded four receptions on seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against the Ravens.

Brown was held catchless in the first half, failing to haul in either of his targets. However, he came alive in the second half to rebound from a poor Week 10 performance against the Colts. His most vital reception of the day came on a 14-yard touchdown with just over two minutes remaining in the contest, when he fought his way into the end zone with several Ravens players latched onto him. Brown has not dominated targets as expected due to the emergence of Corey Davis, though he has still managed to find the end zone seven times in his last seven contests. Brown will look to extend the scoring run in a rematch against the Colts in Week 12.