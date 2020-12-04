Brown (hip) practiced fully Friday and is "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brown sat out Thursday's practice, but the wideout's full participation Friday led to him heading into the weekend minus an injury designation. Through nine games to date, Brown has caught 40 of his 65 targets for 638 yards and eight TDs. The 2019 second-rounder has yet to log double-digit target volume in any games this season, but the fact that he's scored in all but two of the contests he's suited up for gives him a stable fantasy floor in his starting role with the Titans.