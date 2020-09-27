Brown, who is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, continues to nurse a "pretty significant" bone bruise in his knee and hasn't responded as well or as quickly to treatment as the Titans had hoped, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The injury will keep Brown sidelined for a second straight game Week 3, and given his slow recovery process to date, the wideout looks to be at real risk of missing additional time. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill wasn't too troubled without Brown available in the Week 2 win over the Jaguars (18 for 24 for 239 yards and four touchdowns), with Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and Jonnu Smith taking on most of the targets for Tennessee. Tannehill may find similar success sans Brown in a Week 3 matchup with a vulnerable Vikings pass defense, but the 23-year-old's potential absence could loom larger in the near future with a couple tough home games on tap in Week 4 (Steelers) and Week 5 (Bills). The Titans should provide an update on Brown's condition again Wednesday, when the team begins Week 4 prep.