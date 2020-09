A bone bruise in his knee is "jeopardizing (Brown's) availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars and possibly beyond," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per Schefter, Brown, who didn't practice Thursday, is likely to be week-to-week with the issue and if the wideout is indeed forced to miss time, added looks in the Titans' passing game would be available for the likes of Corey Davis (hamstring) and Adam Humphries.