Brown (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's practice estimation, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Given that Tennessee played Sunday, the team didn't conduct a formal practice Monday, but Brown's limited designation makes his status worth monitoring ahead of Thursday's game against Jacksonville. The rookie second-round pick caught three of his five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's loss to Indianapolis.

