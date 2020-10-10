Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bills, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
The Titans were finally able to log a formal practice Saturday and with it saw Brown participate fully. The questionable designation might simply be a cautionary measure by the team, but it certainly seems like a bit of positive news with Corey Davis and Adam Humphries both unlikely to move off the COVID-19 list before Tuesday's game. Kalif Raymond and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will likely be the No. 2 and 3 receivers if Brown were to be active Tuesday.
More News
-
Titans' A.J. Brown: Limited again on estimated report•
-
Titans' A.J. Brown: Estimated as limited participant•
-
Titans' A.J. Brown: Limited on practice estimate•
-
Titans' A.J. Brown: May return to practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' A.J. Brown: On track for Week 5•
-
Titans' A.J. Brown: Could be out beyond Week 3•