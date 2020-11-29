Brown recorded four receptions on six targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 against the Colts.

The Titans didn't need to take to the air regularly as they maintained a significant lead throughout the entire second half. However, Brown did his damage early on, ripping off a 69-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter -- over 50 of which came after the catch. He also displayed his athleticism late in the game, as he fielded an onside kick and returned it for a game-clinching trip the end zone. Despite commanding double-digit targets in zero games, Brown has now scored in seven of his nine games this season. He'll draw a matchup against Cleveland in Week 13.