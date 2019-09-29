Brown hauled in all three of his targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 against Atlanta.

Brown finished third on the team in targets in receptions, but led the Titans in receiving yards. The highlight was a 55-yard touchdown that came in the first quarter, when he caught a slant over the middle before racing down the sideline for the long score. Still in the opening frame, Brown hauled in his second touchdown reception on a back shoulder fade from 11 yards away. Overall, he has just 17 targets and 10 receptions through four games, but has quickly proven to be a big-play threat by averaging 22.3 yards per reception. Despite an inconsistent passing attack, Brown shows continuously growing rapport with Marcus Mariota, and that should only continue to grow as the season progresses.