Titans' A.J. Brown: Disappoints after big performance
Brown hauled in three of his four targets for 45 yards in the team's Week 13 win over the Colts.
Brown tied for the team-lead with four targets, though Ryan Tannehill attempted only 22 passes in the contest. As a result, in spite of efficient work, Brown put up a disappointing stat-line. Even so, he provided big plays for the offense, with all of his catches going for 13 or more yards. Despite inconsistent usage and quarterback play early in the season, Brown has flashed big play potential by averaging 18.4 yards per reception to go along with four touchdowns through 12 games. Though volume may be hard to come by, Brown will be in another positive matchup to produce in Week 14 as the Titans take on the Raiders.
More News
