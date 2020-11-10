Brown (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Brown has been contending with a bone bruise in his knee for the better part of the past two months, but he's still played in each of the Titans' last five games, earning at least 82 percent of the offensive snaps in four of the them (and 71 percent in the other one). He's been a TD monster during that stretch en route to a 26-418-6 line on 40 targets. He'll look to ditch his injury designation prior to Thursday's game against the Colts.