Brown recorded one reception on two targets for 34 yards in the team's Week 16 loss to the Saints. However, he also added one rush for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Brown was held in check for the majority of the game by standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore, though he still managed to showcase his big-play ability. Brown found the end zone on the team's second possession after he received a pitch out of the backfield and sliced through the middle of the Saints defense for a 49-yard score. His only other impact in the game came just before the two minute warning in the final quarter, when he made a bobbling 34-yard catch down the left sideline. Though his volume remains inconsistent, Brown has evolved into the team's leading receiver and will look to cap off a strong rookie campaign as the Titans take on the Texans in Week 17.