Titans' A.J. Brown: Does damage on ground
Brown recorded one reception on two targets for 34 yards in the team's Week 16 loss to the Saints. However, he also added one rush for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Brown was held in check for the majority of the game by standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore, though he still managed to showcase his big-play ability. Brown found the end zone on the team's second possession after he received a pitch out of the backfield and sliced through the middle of the Saints defense for a 49-yard score. His only other impact in the game came just before the two minute warning in the final quarter, when he made a bobbling 34-yard catch down the left sideline. Though his volume remains inconsistent, Brown has evolved into the team's leading receiver and will look to cap off a strong rookie campaign as the Titans take on the Texans in Week 17.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...