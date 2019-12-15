Brown hauled in eight of 13 targets for 114 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Texans.

The Ole Miss product is steadily evolving into an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate as the season wears on, as he now has seven receiving scores on the year and sits just 107 yards short of the 1,000 mark. Brown has been seemingly unstoppable over the past month, specifically, racking up an incredible 111.8 receiving yards per game with four total scores since the Titans' Week 11 bye. He remains a promising fantasy play Week 16, taking on a Saints defense that comes into Monday Night Football as a bottom six unit in terms of both receiving yards (2,327) and receiving TDs (16) allowed to opposing wideouts.