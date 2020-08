Brown (undisclosed) didn't finish Friday's practice, but appeared to be okay as he left the field, according to Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com.

Though Brown's issue doesn't appear to be anything too concerning, his status will nonetheless be worth monitoring in the coming days. The 2019 second-rounder is slated to serve as the Titans' top wideout this season, on the heels of recording a 52/1,051/8 stat line as a rookie.