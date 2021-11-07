Brown (knee), who missed practice Friday, is expected to play Sunday night against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, Brown "should be fine" to play in the contest and if he does, he'll be rejoined by Julio Jones, who does not carry a Week 9 injury designation. Either way, those considering Brown in fantasy lineups this week are advised to verify his status in advance of Sunday's 8:20 ET kickoff. Fellow wideouts Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers are options for those looking to secure an emergency plug-in, as are receivers from the Rams and the Monday night teams (Bears, Steelers).