Brown hauled in five of his seven targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' Week 14 win over the Rams. He also had one carry for 13 yards.

Brown exploded for two touchdowns, showcasing his ability to gain yards after the catch on each occasion. His first trip to the end zone came on a 91-yard reception when he beat the Raiders' secondary down the seam and shook off a defender around mid-field before taking his reception to the house. Later that quarter, he caught a pass down the middle of the field and broke several tackles on the way to a 16-yard trip to pay dirt. The impressive rookie remains inconsistent but now has 80 yards or more in three of his last five contests. He'll look to flaunt his big-play ability once again in Week 15 as the Titans take on the Texans.