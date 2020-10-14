Brown corralled seven of nine targets for 82 receiving yards and a touchdown during Tuesday's 42-16 win against the Bills.

With Tennessee fielding a depleted receiving corps because of Corey Davis and Adam Humphries being on the reserve COVID-19 List, Brown stepped right back into a lead role. After sitting out the Titans' second and third games of the year with a knee injury, Davis attracted two more targets than any other Tennessee player Tuesday night, doubling No. 2 pass catcher Jonnu Smith's 40 receiving yards in the process. Davis and Humphries may be back in time for the Titans' Week 6 matchup against Houston's top-10 pass defense, but Brown has, at least, re-established a rapport with Ryan Tannehill.