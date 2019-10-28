Brown caught two of his three targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.

Brown took on a surprisingly small role in the Titans' passing attack, finishing tied for fifth on the team in targets. He also didn't work down the field with those targets, as his longest reception went for just eight yards. However, he did manage to salvage his day by collecting the game-winning touchdown reception with just under seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Despite Ryan Tannehill giving the offense some new life, it is clear that the team is wiling to rely on their defense and running game to try win games. That makes Brown and the other receiving options volatile producers.