Brown's top priorities this offseason were remaining well conditioned and running more consistent routes, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Brown noted that he wanted to make all of his routes look the same so that he didn't tip the play type. He specifically noted that he was working on maintaining his pad level on his routes, potentially a flaw he noticed in offseason film study. It's positive that Brown is actively seeking out ways to improve on an incredibly efficient rookie season, as he's likely to have coverage rolled his way more often as the team's top receiver entering the 2020 campaign.