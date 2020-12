Brown (ankle) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Though Brown wasn't spotted on the field during the open portion of the practice, he was evidently able to get some work in afterward. Since he continues to manage an ankle issue, it's possible that the wideout will be rested Thursday, but expect Brown to gain clearance to play before Sunday's game against the Packers rolls around.