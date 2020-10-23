Brown (knee) practiced fully Friday and won't carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Brown popped up on the injury report Thursday when the knee issue prevented him from practicing, but his ability to take every rep at Friday's session suggests his absence a day earlier was likely just maintenance-related. The wideout has quickly emerged as the Titans' top weapon in the passing game in his first two games back from a three-week absence due to a bone bruise in his knee. Between the Titans' wins over the Bills and Texans, Brown has tallied 12 receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 16 targets.