Brown (ankle) doesn't carry a Week 14 injury designation after practicing fully Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Back-to-back absences from practice put the focus on Brown's Friday participation, but his return to a full session paves the way for him to remain in the starting lineup Sunday against the Jaguars. While he has yet to log double-digit targets in a game this season, Brown's fantasy floor remains stable, as he's caught four passes in five of his last six outings, while scoring four TDs in that span.